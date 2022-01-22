Enterprise wrestler ready to repeat as state champion

ENTERPROSE, Ala. (WTVY) - The second Alabama Girls Wrestling State Championship is coming up this Saturday, and one Enterprise freshman is ready to defend her title.

Reigning Alabama Girls Wrestling State Champion Evelyn Holmes-Smith is headed back to the big stage for the second straight year.

“It’s really cool,” said Holmes-Smith. “I mean I wouldn’t have expected it when I first started wrestling, but now that I’m here I just want to go further and further.”

With one state title under her belt now, Holmes-Smith is ready to try her hand at another.

“It’s not as nerve wracking as it would’ve been last year because I know what to expect this year. I’m just ready to go and compete,” said Holmes-Smith.

After last year’s success, Holmes-Smith immediately got back to work putting in countless hours on the mat.

“I’ve been training on the off season trying to prepare myself for this,” said Holmes-Smith. “So, hopefully I just go out there and do my best.”

While she is just a freshman, Holmes-Smith’s dedication to the sport has made her teammates better as well.

“Though I have weight on her she has the skill, and she pushes me, and I try and push her,” said senior Loriah Castro. “Then kind of just stepping back and being that big sister like I’m so proud of you.”

Holmes-Smith added, “I can relate to her and it’s awesome to have another girl on the team to just go up there and compete with.”

Expectations are high going into the state meet as the Enterprise Wildcats have gold on their mind.

“It would be amazing,” said Holmes-Smith. “I have a wonderful team that would support me. So, I’m just ready to bring home a first place for them.”

Holmes-Smith and teammate Loriah Castro will compete at state Saturday in Alabaster.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.