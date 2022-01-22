Advertisement

Cold Week Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS- More sun Sunday. Partly cloudy for the work week with a chance of rain tuesday and friday. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Some nights we will dip below freezing so be sure to cover sensitive plants and take in any animals. A very January weather pattern for us this next week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 28°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 53°. N 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 31°. Winds NW 10 mph.

EXTENDED:

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 31° High: 59°

TUE: Partly Cloudy, AM rain. Low: 44° High: 56°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 54°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 27° High: 53°

FRI: Partly Cloudy,few PM showers. Low: 34° High: 47°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 33° High: 48°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

