Below freezing Sunday and Monday morning

By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Overnight lows will dip below freezing early Sunday and Monday morning. Here are a few tips to help keep your house in check.

Remember to protect the 4 P’s:

1. Plants

2. Pets

3. Pipes

4. People (check on your neighbors)

Also be sure to keep your house set on heat and above 65 degrees, allow your faucets to drip, and keep garage doors closed.

Happy Winter!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

