Advertisement

Alabama state schools superintendent tests positive for COVID

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.(WSFA)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mackey tested positive for the virus Friday. He is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot in November. At this time, he says he is only experiencing “cold-like symptoms.”

He says he is isolating and will be working remotely.

“I appreciate our teachers, administrators, nurses and other school staff who have worked tirelessly and continue to work hard every day for the students in our state. And, I also want to express my appreciation to [State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris], the staff at [Alabama Department of Public Health], and the healthcare workers across the state who have worked countless hours throughout the pandemic.”

Mackey’s positive test comes as COVID cases are rising. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 26,260 COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools this week. That’s up from 16,035 reported last week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
Ozark man cast for new television series
A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a...
Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.
Lincoln County girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
‘That’s every parent’s worst nightmare’: Young girl paralyzed after fall off playmat
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

Washington County will now allow the sale of liquor.
Washington County Votes to Become "Wet" County
The votes were counted and announced around 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.
Washington County dry no more
Wiregrass wrestlers set to compete in Alabama Girls State Championship
Wiregrass wrestlers set to compete in Alabama Girls State Championship
Rob “Bender” Park is no stranger to the cameras, as he once hosted to a popular show on the...
Ozark man cast for new television series