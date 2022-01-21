Advertisement

“Text-to-911″ available in Jackson County

Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling...
Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling isn’t possible.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some residents in Jackson County will now be able to text 911 in an emergency when calling isn’t possible.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the service is aimed at the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. There are plans with AT&T and Verizon Wireless available now, with other carriers coming later this year.

This service may not be available outside of Jackson County. If the text doesn’t go through, the message will be bounced back and you will be encouraged to make a phone call.

Texting 911 is appropriate if you are deaf, hard-of-hearing, have a speech disability, English is not your first language, or you’re in an emergency situation where speaking would put you in danger.

When texting, be sure to provide your exact location or address, explain the emergency, don’t abbreviate anything or send pictures, and be prepared to answer any questions.

In order to use this service, put “911″ in the field for a phone number and send your message. You must have an active phone service plan with data. You cannot text from a third-party application.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection
Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
A well-known poultry restaurant is crossing state lines.
Blakely Chicken coming to Headland

Latest News

Wiregrass wrestlers set to compete in Alabama Girls State Championship
Wiregrass wrestlers set to compete in Alabama Girls State Championship
Rob “Bender” Park is no stranger to the cameras, as he once hosted to a popular show on the...
Ozark man cast for new television series
A flight across the country had several happy Wiregrass pups aboard.
Nearly 50 Wiregrass dogs take lifesaving flight
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 21, 2022
Gov. Ivey hands out $47 million for low-income utility help