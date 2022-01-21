Remnant Trust exhibit opens at Troy University’s Dothan Campus Library

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - An exhibit featuring rare books, manuscripts and artifacts is on display at Troy University’s Dothan Campus library, located in R. Terry Everett Hall, now through spring.

The exhibit is part of the collection of The Remnant Trust, a public educational foundation that shares an actively growing collection of manuscripts, first editions and early works dealing with topics of individual liberty and human dignity with some pieces dating as early as 2500 B.C. The Trust makes the collection available to colleges and universities and other organizations for use by students, faculty, scholars and the general public.

The University’s Troy Campus Library hosted a Remnant Trust exhibit last fall and also in 2019.

The exhibit features rare books and artifacts such as a first English edition of “Aristotles Politiques, or Discourses of Government” by Aristotle published in 1598, a first edition of Frederick Douglass’ work “My Bondage and My Freedom” that was published in 1855, a rare early 16th century printing of the Magna Carta, a Rubricated Manuscript Leaf, in Latin, of chapters 1-3 of the Second Epistle of Peter, circa 1250, and a 16th century Torah scroll in Hebrew.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this exhibit of rare books, documents and artifacts from The Remnant Trust collection to the Dothan Campus,” said Dr. Chris Shaffer, TROY’s Dean of Library Services. “It is a magnificent and varied collection that will give our students and members of the community the opportunity to actually experience world history up close.”

The exhibit will be on display through early May.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.