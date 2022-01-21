Advertisement

Ozark man casted for new television series

Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - He is no stranger to the tv cameras, as he was once host to a popular show on the History Channel, and now tv is calling him back.

It was a last second call that he wasn’t expecting.

“It’s going to be interesting going to lead a fab team to build these vehicles for a guy I’ve never meet and a team I don’t know so it’ll be an interesting little gig but I’m excited,” said Rob “Bender” Park - Designer Fabricator for Motobilt.

His bags are now packed and he is on his way to work six weeks with Disney Network. Working along side a big name, Jeremy Renner, for a not so typical automotive build show.

“It’s going to be taking some vehicles that would probably be used for scrap some auctioned vehicles say old fire trucks or ambulances or some of the heavier equipment updating it repurposing it and giving it back to the community.”

But Bender says his experience not only at Motobilt but throughout life has well prepared him for this show.

“As far as fabrication and design and engineering I’ve had a 35 year long career doing it I have a couple world titles and a dozen national titles as far as rallying and rock crawling and drag racing and stuff.”

Bender boarded his plane on Friday to head to Reno.

