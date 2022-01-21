No injuries in Washington County school bus crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There were no injuries reported in a Friday morning school bus crash in Washington County.

The school bus was traveling east on Hartford Blvd. near Rufus Road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said dangerous road conditions caused the bus to rotate counterclockwise and hit the roadway shoulder where it became stuck.

There were about 17 kids on the bus during the crash and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there were no injuries.

The kids were released to another bus by WCSO.

