Nearly 50 dogs take lifesaving flight, through Save A Pet Dothan and Greater Good Charities Good Flights

Through a partnership with Save A Pet in Dothan and Greater Good Charities Good Flights, 47 dogs were transported to Michigan and Wisconsin for adoption.(Save A Pet, Dothan)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A flight across the country had several happy pups aboard, that’s thanks to a partnership between Save A Pet Dothan and Greater Good Charities Good Flights.

47 dogs were saved as they were transported to Wisconsin and Michigan for adoption. The flight was funded by GGCGF.

In a Facebook post, Save A Pet Dothan said during this time they are celebrating the partnership with GGCGF as well as the countless volunteers, staff and fosters who came together to make this possible.

For more information or to see how you can help with Save A Pet’s continued efforts, click here.

