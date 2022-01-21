Mary Hill Family Services helps bring attention to a growing criminal industry

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Mary Hill Family Services in Ozark held their first “Renew Hope 231″ program on Friday.

The event is designed to bring attention to a growing criminal industry, human trafficking.

Coordinator and speaker Adrian Carpenter, noted that many think it only happens in bigger cities, he says that is not always the case.

“If we don’t know that it’s happening here then we don’t look for it or a lot of times we just see something and we think it’s something else because that would make more sense but when all of the dots connect, and you know that that’s a possible reality then all of a sudden we’re starting to look at it in a different light and we’re looking for it,” said Adrian Carpenter - Renew Hope Project Coordinator.

Topics like noticing the signs of human trafficking, what to do if you see it happening and who to contact were discussed.

