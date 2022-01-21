Advertisement

Man accused of killing mother with sword transferred to jail

Damien Winslow Washam, 23, walked with his head bowed and didn’t speak as he was taken from the...
Damien Winslow Washam, 23, walked with his head bowed and didn’t speak as he was taken from the hospital to jail.(WALA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man accused of using a ninja-style sword to kill his mother and wound two other relatives has been sent to the county jail following his release from a hospital.

WALA-TV reports that 23-year-old Damien Washam sat in a wheelchair as he was taken into the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being jailed.

Authorities say Washam is charged with murder in the killing of his mother, Helen Washam, and attempted murder in the wounding of a disabled uncle and younger brother.

A sheriff’s spokesman says investigators still don’t have a motive for the attack after speaking with Washam.

