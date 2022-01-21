Advertisement

Legislators pass ARPA bills through committee

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Day two of the special session to allocate American Rescue Plan funds wrapped up with legislators approving bills in committee which will send them back to the floor for debate.

Legislators say they are proud of the work that went into choosing where this money will go.

“From the governor on down, including the agencies that were involved, I don’t know of anyone that was left out of the discussions,” said Sen. Greg Albritton.

“We’re moving through it with the kind of attitude based on those priorities that you would expect. I’m proud of the process,” echoed Sen. Greg Reed.

The bills that passed through the committees allocated:

  • $276,887,857 for broadband
  • $225 million for water and sewer projects
  • $116,796,346 for health care involving hospitals, assisted living, mental health and veteran homes
    • $5 million for telemedicine
    • $30 million for rural hospital assistance grants
  • $20 million for volunteer fire and emergency management services
  • $11 million for county jail reimbursement.

“When you’re spending $772 million usually there’s some excitement,” said Albritton.

As legislators work across the aisle, they say this round of money, has laid the foundation for how they plan to handle round two.

“We’re getting another billion dollars in June, I guess, May or June,” said Albritton. “And the point I made to somebody was that billion dollars is not the same we got last year that we just completed spending. It’s gonna be worth less than that.”

When chambers reconvene next week, they don’t expect to hear much debate, possibly some questions about how the money will be used once it gets to the agencies. Lawmakers expect to end the special session almost as quickly as it began.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection
Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to...
No injuries in Washington County school bus crash
Dale County's Double-Double Machine
Dale County's Double-Double Machine
Damien Winslow Washam, 23, walked with his head bowed and didn’t speak as he was taken from the...
Man accused of killing mother with sword transferred to jail
The Panama City area is ranked the number four destination based on trip searches on Expedia.
Panama City ranked top 5 destination based on Expedia searches for 2022