Gov. Ivey hands out $47 million for low-income utility help

(Press Release) -- Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $47 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months.

The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022.

“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they can struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide extra funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them so that they can stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”

Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number:

$1.34 million to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

$2.46 million to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204

$1.24 million to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287

$1.39 million to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

$3.62 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

$5.12 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

$2.57 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474

$3.22 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843

$3.9 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

$3.12 million to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

$3.31 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

$2.28 million to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

$5.97 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429

$1 million to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010

$3.06 million to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881

$510,922 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283

$1.2 million to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100

$1.47 million to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271

ADECA has issued a solicitation for applications to identify an eligible entity to administer the program in Jefferson County and will issue an announcement once that agreement is finalized.

