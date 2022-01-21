Advertisement

ESCC LPN program running, facility on the way

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College’s LPN program has begun, and they are close to completing their new facility.

This semester’s program is designed to bridge paramedics and medical assistants to sit on LPN exams.

Eight students are enrolled in the program with two courses this semester.

The facility will also house other medical personnel taking courses at the college.

The program is just the start with the full three semester program beginning in August.

“This has been a vision of President Rodgers to get this off the ground. It’s been in the works for a couple of years and to finally get these doors open and get those students enrolled this semester was certainly a proud moment for the college,” said Danny Long, Vice President and Dean of Instruction.

The final inspection to clear the facility for opening is scheduled for January 26th.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
UPDATE: Missing and Endangered Alert ends for Geneva County man
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection
WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson joins members of the law enforcement community in announcing...
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election

Latest News

ESCC LPN program running, facility on the way
ESCC LPN program running, facility on the way
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Dothan Houston County Library System gets $42,000 donation from Friends
Dothan Houston County Library System gets $42,000 donation from Friends
A well-known poultry restaurant is crossing state lines.
Blakely Chicken coming to Headland