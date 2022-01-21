ESCC LPN program running, facility on the way

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College’s LPN program has begun, and they are close to completing their new facility.

This semester’s program is designed to bridge paramedics and medical assistants to sit on LPN exams.

Eight students are enrolled in the program with two courses this semester.

The facility will also house other medical personnel taking courses at the college.

The program is just the start with the full three semester program beginning in August.

“This has been a vision of President Rodgers to get this off the ground. It’s been in the works for a couple of years and to finally get these doors open and get those students enrolled this semester was certainly a proud moment for the college,” said Danny Long, Vice President and Dean of Instruction.

The final inspection to clear the facility for opening is scheduled for January 26th.

