DHCLS receives largest donation yet from “Friends of the Library”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The friends of the Dothan Houston County Library made a significant donation to the library this month.

$42,000 to be exact.

That’s the largest amount they’ve ever been able to give.

Throughout 2021 the volunteers raised money through memberships and several book sales.

The large donation will support several library projects and upgrades.

“We’ll be using those $42,000 to help update our collection including our paperbacks and our nonfiction,” explains Chris Warren, Director of the Dothan Houston County Library System. “It’ll also fund a lot of our community outreach programs and some technology upgrades that we’ll see rolling out in the year ahead.”

Last year the Friends donated around $25,000 to the library.

