Advertisement

Dale County’s Double-Double Machine

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale county Warriors have their sights set on an area title and deep run into the playoffs this year. So far, they are on the right path.

A huge part to their success is the big man down low.

Junior Christian Ross has been a beast on the court and his stats jump off the paper.

On the year, Ross is averaging over 14 points and 13 boards a game.

Through 20 games this season, Ross has put up 17 double-doubles. That is 17 games with double digit points and double digit rebounds.

According to MaxPreps, that is tops in the state of Alabama.

“It’s not as difficult because I got these guys behind me. They help me do it every game,” said Ross. “These guys are the real reason why I have 17 double-doubles in 20 games. I like being aggressive. I just like it. I just know nobody can mess with me down in the post.”

“He’s a tough player. He comes to work every day,” said head coach James Edmonds. “He accepts the challenge. He knows he’s our bigger and stronger guy on the team. He’s not afraid of contact. I put him in situations where he has to take contact during practice and he accepts that.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection
Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Dale County's Double-Double Machine
Dale County's Double-Double Machine
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
Pike Liberal Arts looks to move athletics from AISA to AHSAA
Georgia quarterback
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett announces return to Dawgs
Chattin' with Chanda
Chattin' with Chanda