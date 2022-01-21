Dale County’s Double-Double Machine

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale county Warriors have their sights set on an area title and deep run into the playoffs this year. So far, they are on the right path.

A huge part to their success is the big man down low.

Junior Christian Ross has been a beast on the court and his stats jump off the paper.

On the year, Ross is averaging over 14 points and 13 boards a game.

Through 20 games this season, Ross has put up 17 double-doubles. That is 17 games with double digit points and double digit rebounds.

According to MaxPreps, that is tops in the state of Alabama.

“It’s not as difficult because I got these guys behind me. They help me do it every game,” said Ross. “These guys are the real reason why I have 17 double-doubles in 20 games. I like being aggressive. I just like it. I just know nobody can mess with me down in the post.”

“He’s a tough player. He comes to work every day,” said head coach James Edmonds. “He accepts the challenge. He knows he’s our bigger and stronger guy on the team. He’s not afraid of contact. I put him in situations where he has to take contact during practice and he accepts that.”

