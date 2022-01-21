Chilly Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably cool weather continues into the weekend with cloudy skies to hold overnight. We’ll finally see the clouds begin breaking up later Saturday, with clear skies for early Sunday as temperatures plummet into the middle to upper 20s. Sun follows for Sunday, but another rain-maker is due on Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few sprinkles or some drizzle early. Low near 34°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, but some PM sun returns. High near 47°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 28°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 53° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 59° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 56° 60%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 54° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 27° High: 53° 5%

FRI: Clouds increase, showers later. Low: 34° High: 47° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

