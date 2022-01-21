A chilly morning and afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Waking up this morning cooler than yesterday behind the cold front, temperatures are in the 30s with a wind chill making it feel even colder. This afternoon we will remain cloudy and cool with temperatures not moving out of the 40s. For tomorrow clouds will clear and temperatures will warm up some from where they are today, but overnight clear skies will lead to very chilly temperatures in the 20s. Sunday and Monday look nice before our next rain chances come in on Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Cloudy, scattered showers. High near 44°. Winds N 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 34°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Clouds clearing. High near 50°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 53° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 59° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 56° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 56° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 55° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 57° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 47° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

