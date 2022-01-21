Blakely Chicken coming to Headland

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) -- A well-known poultry restaurant is crossing state lines.

Blakely Chicken will soon open along Highway 431.

The restaurant is opening a location in Headland with an expected open date in the first week of February.

“It’s not that far away and it seems like a very nice town that’s growing at a very fast pace,” said Kimberly Mitchell, CEO of Blakely Chicken. “We just felt like it would be a nice start for us to expand our business.”

The idea has been on the restauranteur’s mind for a while.

“We’ve been working on this for about two three years after we had so much success here locally.”

News of the new location in Headland has brought a lot of buzz.

“People have shown great excitement and they’ve been very inviting,” Mitchell added. “We received tons of calls about our opening day.”

Although the nation has been facing a staffing shortage, that does not seem to be the case for Blakely Chicken.

“We received tons of applications, we’re very happy to hopefully be able to provide lots of jobs.”

Even with the excitement of expanding, the company still has one goal at the top of their list.

“The main thing is that we make our customers happy,” Mitchell finished.

Blakley Chicken is also working to build another location in Albany, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.