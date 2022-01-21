Bay Co. Sheriff hopes shirt will help identify woman

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A picture of a shirt found with a woman’s remains has been released in hopes it will help identify her.

The Bay County, Florida sheriff’s office says a woman’s skeletal remains were found on Monday, January 17. The remains were found on a wooded property off of Hwy. 77 in Southport.

Investigators say the woman is middle-aged or a bit older.

A shirt was located with the remains, and it is believed to have belonged to the woman. Investigators have released a photo of what the shirt would have looked like when new in the hopes it may help identify her.

A picture of a shirt found with a woman’s remains has been released in hopes it will help identify her. (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Cpl. Brent Roberts at 850-248-2319 at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

