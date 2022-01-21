Bay Co. Sheriff hopes shirt will help identify woman
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A picture of a shirt found with a woman’s remains has been released in hopes it will help identify her.
The Bay County, Florida sheriff’s office says a woman’s skeletal remains were found on Monday, January 17. The remains were found on a wooded property off of Hwy. 77 in Southport.
Investigators say the woman is middle-aged or a bit older.
A shirt was located with the remains, and it is believed to have belonged to the woman. Investigators have released a photo of what the shirt would have looked like when new in the hopes it may help identify her.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Cpl. Brent Roberts at 850-248-2319 at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
