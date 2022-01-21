Advertisement

Bay Co. Sheriff hopes shirt will help identify woman

Picture of shirt found with skeletal remains released in hopes it will help identify woman
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A picture of a shirt found with a woman’s remains has been released in hopes it will help identify her.

The Bay County, Florida sheriff’s office says a woman’s skeletal remains were found on Monday, January 17. The remains were found on a wooded property off of Hwy. 77 in Southport.

Investigators say the woman is middle-aged or a bit older.

A shirt was located with the remains, and it is believed to have belonged to the woman. Investigators have released a photo of what the shirt would have looked like when new in the hopes it may help identify her.

A picture of a shirt found with a woman’s remains has been released in hopes it will help...
A picture of a shirt found with a woman’s remains has been released in hopes it will help identify her.(Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Cpl. Brent Roberts at 850-248-2319 at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection
Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
A well-known poultry restaurant is crossing state lines.
Blakely Chicken coming to Headland

Latest News

Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Renew Hope 231
Mary Hill Family Services helps bring attention to a growing criminal industry
Through a partnership with Save A Pet in Dothan and Greater Good Charities Good Flights, 47...
Nearly 50 dogs take lifesaving flight, through Save A Pet Dothan and Greater Good Charities Good Flights
Rob "Bender" Park headed to Reno
Ozark man casted for new television series