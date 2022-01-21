Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was canceled Friday afternoon.

Austin Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force has located the missing 14-year-old girl who went missing from Austin.

A suspect in her disappearance, Hector Avila, has been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, law enforcement said.

No further details were released.

