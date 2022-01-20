Women’s Symposium at Troy University February 3rd

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University’s Sorrell 360 Center for Professional Life and Southeast AlabamaWorks, one of the state’s seven Regional Workforce Councils, have collaborated to deliver a Women’s Symposium on February 3rd, 2022 intended to inspire and empower future female leaders.

A panel comprised of “female movers and shakers” from Troy, Alabama will have an open discussion about ambition, overcoming obstacles, and following your dreams. Local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and artists will talk candidly about seizing opportunities, and the different pathways available to young women to create their own success.

Opening remarks will be delivered by First Lady of Troy University, Janice Hawkins. This event is open to the public, and questions for the panel can be submitted via the Facebook event. Follow Southeast AlabamaWorks, and join the event Women’s Symposium at Troy University to submit your questions and receive updates.

The open discussion panel will include influential business and community leaders, local activists, and supporters of diversity and inclusion centered around women’s issues: F O R ME D IA I N Q U I R I ES KT@SOUTHEASTALABAMAWORKS.COM OR 334-268-0863 F EB. 3 9:00 - 11:00 AM TROJAN CENTER BALLROOM TROY UNIVERSITY. The panel will consist of the following.

Donna Horn, Horn Beverage Company

Angi Horn, Viritus Solutions and Bama in a Box

Stephanie Campbell, Judith March

Stephanie LaBonte, CGI

Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce

Lyndsay Cox Taylor, Sips Beer Garden and Food Court

Kristina Anderson, Lurleen Wallace Community College

Katie Thomas, Emcee, Southeast AlabamaWorks

