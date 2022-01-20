Woman arrested on drug, child neglect charges in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman in Jackson County is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to sell pills via a social media account in the presence of a minor.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies said after finding the social media account, they identified the suspect as Linda Wood. An investigator reportedly posed as a buyer and set up a meeting to buy 10 Lortabs.

When investigators got there, they reportedly saw Wood walking around with a juvenile, who got in the investigator’s car with her. Wood then allegedly exchanged nine suspected Lortabs with the investigator for $100, all within feet of the minor.

Wood was taken into custody immediately. After investigators searched her and her property, they found a bottle with 39 more Lortabs. They also reportedly found methamphetamine.

Wood is charged with the sale of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, child neglect, and unlawful use of a two-way communication.

