Advertisement

Pike Liberal Arts looks to move athletics from AISA to AHSAA

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The board of trustees for Pike Liberal Arts has voted unanimously to approve the private school’s application to join the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Head of School Eric Burkett said the vote took place Tuesday and, if ultimately approved by the AHSAA, the decision would affect only the school’s athletics department. Pike Liberal Arts is currently a member of the Alabama Independent School Association, or AISA, and will retain its membership in all other aspects, Burkett said.

The process of being accepted into the AHSAA is just beginning. The next step involves the school submitting its application and then undergoing a site survey and a review of its facilities by the AHSAA. In April, the AHSAA would then make a decision after its board meets.

Approval would likely mean Pike Liberal Arts would become a Class 2A school in the AHSAA system.

The pending AHSAA approval would take place as of June 1, in time for the upcoming fall football season, the head of school said. However, Burkett noted that while the football team would be able to play in the AHSAA immediately, they would not be eligible to compete in a state championship game for two years. That’s because the AHSAA has already completed regional realignments.

No other Pike Liberal Arts athletics programs would be limited in that respect, however, and would be able to play and compete for championships immediately.

The decision to seek the move from the AISA to AHSAA was based on travel issues the school has to contend with for play in the AISA, Burkett explained. The AHSAA affiliation would provide Pike Liberal Arts with more closer opponent options for their athletes to play.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
UPDATE: Missing and Endangered Alert ends for Geneva County man
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection
WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson joins members of the law enforcement community in announcing...
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election

Latest News

Georgia quarterback
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett announces return to Dawgs
Chattin' with Chanda
Chattin' with Chanda
Ben Blackmon named new Enterprise football coach
Ben Blackmon named new Enterprise football coach
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach