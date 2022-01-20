Ozark Dale County postpones opening of new library location until further notice

PRESS RELEASE:

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to various shipping delays, the Ozark Dale County Library Board postpones the opening of our new location at 296 North Union Avenue and the Library remains to be closed until further notice.

In light of this unexpected extension of our closure, we are opening Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th from 10am-5pm for another Unlimited Checkout Days opportunity.

During this closure, fines are not accruing and the book drop is open. Our Wi-Fi is accessible 24/7 and reaches out to our parking lot. E-books are available through the Libby app –please ask for help getting set up. Finally, as our patron, you have access to Wallace Community College’s Phillip J. Hamm Library to check out materials through a cooperative agreement!

You must have your library card and photo ID to check out and follow their policies.

Please call us at 334-774-5480 or email us olibrary@troycable.net for any questions or concerns.

