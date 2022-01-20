Advertisement

Ozark Dale County postpones opening of new library location until further notice

(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE:

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to various shipping delays, the Ozark Dale County Library Board postpones the opening of our new location at 296 North Union Avenue and the Library remains to be closed until further notice.

In light of this unexpected extension of our closure, we are opening Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th from 10am-5pm for another Unlimited Checkout Days opportunity.

During this closure, fines are not accruing and the book drop is open. Our Wi-Fi is accessible 24/7 and reaches out to our parking lot. E-books are available through the Libby app –please ask for help getting set up. Finally, as our patron, you have access to Wallace Community College’s Phillip J. Hamm Library to check out materials through a cooperative agreement!

You must have your library card and photo ID to check out and follow their policies.

Please call us at 334-774-5480 or email us olibrary@troycable.net for any questions or concerns.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Original Story

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
UPDATE: Missing and Endangered Alert ends for Geneva County man
WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson joins members of the law enforcement community in announcing...
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election
Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger

Latest News

News4 Now: What’s Going On
Alabama Community College System
Alabama community colleges report enrollment increase
Troy University offering "flex" learning option during fall semester for select courses
Women’s Symposium at Troy University February 3rd
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson with his wife and daughters on January 19, 2022.
How teen convinced Sheriff Olson not to seek reelection