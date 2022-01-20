News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of January 21, 2022
- Art After Hours, Thu Jan 20th
- National Barrel Horse Association AL05 District Show, Sat Jan 22nd
- Artist Workshop with Beverlye West Leach: Storytelling with Collage, Sat Jan 22nd
- Miss Headland Pageant Registration, Tue Jan 25th
- Glenn Miller Orchestra in Concert, Wed Jan 26th & Thu Jan 27th
- Plus farmers markets, library story times, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
