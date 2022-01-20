Advertisement

“Neighbors for Seniors” needs volunteers

By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SARCOA is working to “build better lives” through an annual program, but they need volunteers to get the job done.

This is the 15th year “Neighbors for Seniors” is up and running.

Throughout the years, several ramps have been built or repaired for seniors in need.

Currently, there are 12 ramps waiting to be built, but only one volunteer working.

Church groups and organizations with some construction knowledge typically participate.

SARCOA says the need for these ramps is out there, and seeing what you can help build is very rewarding.

“Especially with a lot of mobile homes that are up in the air, they can get stuck in there without ramps and without access and it’s a safety issue too,” explains Mark Anderson, Volunteer. “If someone has a ramp that was improperly built or old rotten wood, something like that, it can be dangerous for them to try and leave their house.”

Typically, SARCOA case managers will refer those who are in need of a ramp.

The new builds and repairs are strictly for low-income seniors or individuals with disabilities.

If you’re looking to volunteer or make a monetary donation to cover supply costs, you can visit SARCOA’s website.

