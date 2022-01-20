Advertisement

Montgomery native, ASU graduate stars in No. 1 Netflix show

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery native and Alabama State University graduate is riding high, starring in Netflix’s hottest new show.

Charlie Hudson III stars as Steven Turner in “Archive 81,″ which is currently the No. 1 show on the streaming service.

“It’s a blessing, number one,” Hudson said, “but it’s really cool to turn on Netflix and see our show right there at the top... it’s truly amazing.”

The show, in its first season, follows an archivist who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes “only to be pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult,” Netflix says in its description.

Hudson plays the father of the main character.

“A really cool thing. If you, if you watch again, and then in all the scenes at my house, they asked to, for me to send in pictures that I wouldn’t mind them altering or whatever,” Hudson explained. “But they use my actual, real pictures! So on one side of the piano, it’s my grandmother, my granddad. Oh, the other side is my graduation picture from undergrad with my grandmother, my dad, my mom.”

In addition to his latest work, Hudson has also starred in both “Manifest” and “Shades of Blue” on NBC.

