Cold front bringing rain this morning

SYNOPSIS – Most of us are waking up in the 50s this morning, rain is on the way and that will be around for most of the morning hours. We will hit our high today around noon then after that temperatures will begin to drop. A few showers are possible on Friday but the big story will be the cold temperatures we will only see lower 40s for highs. The weekend looks quiet with upper 40s lower 50s for afternoon highs. Our next chance of rain will move in Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Cloudy, rain. High near 60°. Winds N 5-15 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds: N 10-15 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 44°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 48° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 53° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 56° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 47° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 50° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 52° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

