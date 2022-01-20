Advertisement

Chilly Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Chilly air is here and will last through the weekend. Clouds will dominate Friday, with a few light showers and sprinkles here-and-there. Look for the clouds to finally break on Saturday, with the core of the cold air to settle in Sunday morning as we see lows in the middle to upper 20s.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a sprinkle. Low near 38°.  Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, a few light showers or sprinkles at times. High near 44°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy and cold. Low near 34°.  Winds NNE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 34° High: 50° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 53° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 59° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 56° 40%

WED: Mostly sunny.  Low: 36° High: 56° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 55° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

Rain & Cooler Air On The Way