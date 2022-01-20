Andalusia City, Conecuh County Schools move to virtual learning Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia City Schools has announced its students will work virtually Friday due to the possibility of inclement weather.

According to Superintendent Daniel Shakespeare, in-person learning will resume Monday. Central Office Staff and School Administrators will report to work as scheduled.

“This decision was not made lightly and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Stay safe!” Shakespeare added.

Conecuh County Schools will be also be closed Friday due to the weather. According to the Conecuh County Board of Education, schools will close Friday but return to normal on Monday.

Pike Road Schools superintendent announced Wednesday students would be taught virtually Friday. The virtual learning day is being held because of the possibility of icy driving conditions that morning.

The WSFA First Alert Weather team says highs will struggle to get above 40 degrees on Friday. The team has discussed the potential for freezing rain during Friday’s morning commute.

