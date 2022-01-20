Advertisement

Alabama cities, counties get $18M in grants to make improvements

More than 50 of Alabama’s towns, cities, and counties are about to split $18 million that’s...
More than 50 of Alabama’s towns, cities, and counties are about to split $18 million that’s aimed at making improvements in local communities, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 50 of Alabama’s towns, cities, and counties are about to split $18 million that’s aimed at making improvements in local communities, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

The money, which will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, will help local governments provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more.

“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” said Governor Ivey. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”

In the WSFA 12 News viewing area, the grants will go to the following:

Alexander City (Tallapoosa County) - $500,000 to replace antiquated water lines to improve flow and pressure and add fire hydrants.

Andalusia (Covington County) - $500,000 to replace water lines along North Cotton Street and Eighth Avenue and resurface those streets.

Bullock County - $400,000 to resurface multiple streets in the Ponderosa community.

Camden (Wilcox County) - $350,000 to upgrade sewer lines in the Westgate community.

Choctaw County - $400,000 to rehabilitate and resurface 5.1 miles of Bailey Road southwest of Butler.

Dadeville (Tallapoosa County) - $500,000 for dismantling and clearing 18 dilapidated buildings.

Eclectic (Elmore County) - $300,000 to construct a new playground, adult fitness area and amenities at the site of Panther Palace Playground.

Enterprise (Coffee County) - $272,900 to demolish and clear 45 dilapidated buildings throughout the city.

Evergreen (Conecuh County) - $500,000 to improve the town’s sewer system, including replacing an outdated lift station and inadequate sewer line.

Faunsdale (Marengo County) - $300,000 to rehabilitate sidewalks including handicap accessibility modifications and add lighting in the town’s commercial district.

Georgiana (Butler County) - $350,000 to upgrade two wells to ensure safe and reliable water service for residents.

Goodwater (Coosa County)- $300,000 to raze and remove debris of four dilapidated commercial buildings.

Goshen (Pike County) - $100,000 to resurface John Anderson Drive.

LaFayette (Chambers County) - $450,000 for upgrades at the town’s water treatment plant.

Lockhart (Covington County)- $300,000 to resurface Rappahannock, Chippeway and Mohegan streets.

Lowndes County - $400,000 to resurface seven county roads.

Macon County -$396,040 to resurface at least parts of 19 county roads.

McKenzie (Butler County) - $350,000 for water and street improvements along Davison Street and Wise and South Garland roads.

Midland City (Dale County) - $350,000 to rehabilitate a minimum of 17 houses to provide safe and decent housing for low and moderate-income families.

Newville (Henry County) - $350,000 to replace water lines along parts of South Broad and Baker streets.

Perry County - $400,000 to extend public water availability in the Medline community.

Samson (Geneva County)- $300,000 to renovate a senior citizen center, including a new metal roof, handicap accessibility improvements and upgrading flooring and foundation.

Wilcox County - $400,000 to improve drainage along four streets in the Meadowbrook Subdivision area.

