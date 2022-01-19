Advertisement

Warmer by this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Not as chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s to start the day, we will warm up quickly through the afternoon hours into the 60s. Tomorrow our next cold front arrives with a line of showers but no severe weather is expected. Rain will continue on Friday with very chilly temperatures afternoon highs will only reach the lower to middle 40s. Cooler still for Saturday with overnight lows as we head into Sunday in the upper 20s! We will warm slightly by the start of next week with our next chance of rain by Tuesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds: S 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, rain in the morning. High near 61°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 38° High: 44° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 28° High: 50° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 37° High: 56° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 54° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 48° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-19-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-19-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 18, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Mid-week Warm-up
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-18-22
A frosty start for some this morning