Warmer by this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Not as chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s to start the day, we will warm up quickly through the afternoon hours into the 60s. Tomorrow our next cold front arrives with a line of showers but no severe weather is expected. Rain will continue on Friday with very chilly temperatures afternoon highs will only reach the lower to middle 40s. Cooler still for Saturday with overnight lows as we head into Sunday in the upper 20s! We will warm slightly by the start of next week with our next chance of rain by Tuesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 51°. Winds: S 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, rain in the morning. High near 61°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 38° High: 44° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 28° High: 50° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 37° High: 56° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 54° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 48° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

