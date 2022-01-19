Advertisement

Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch agriculture program

Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WTVY) - An Early County private school is raising money to add a new agriculture program.

Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch their own Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter this fall.

School leaders say the program will help instill the importance of farming in students. They hope to grow a new generation of farmers who call Early County home.

“We want to have a comprehensive program,” says Jay Winkler, assistant headmaster, Southwest Georgia Academy. “We will cover nursery, greenhouse management, crop science, soil science, animal science. We’ll also add ag mechanics, ag finance, ag engineering and all of the aspects of it into a two-year program.”

Winkler says community support has already played a big role in this program. One parent gave the school land, and he plans to teach the class himself.

The academy plans to host a farm equipment auction in March in Colquitt, Ga. A percentage of the proceeds will go directly to the FFA program.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus
A private school in Early County takes community based approach to COVID challenges
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Dothan prepares to write $2.5 million Farm Center check
Houston County Farm Center photo
WTVY: Farm Center Proposal