Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league

Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.(Source: Slocomb Police Dept.)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb woman has been charged with multiple crimes after she allegedly stole from a youth baseball league.

Jessica Harper is charged with stealing approximately $9,652.35 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.

Slocomb Police say they began an investigation in early January into the league’s funds being improperly used. They say a debit card belonging to the league was used for purchases not related to baseball, and checks from the league were written and deposited into a personal bank account.

Investigators say video footage at banks show Harper.

She is charged with Theft of Property, First Degree and Forgery, Third Degree.

