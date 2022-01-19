Rain & Cooler Air On The Way

SYNOPSIS – A strong cold front will pass the Wiregrass Thursday, bringing us some rain and much colder air for the end of the week. We’ll reach the upper 50s to lower 60s before the front passes, but temperatures will be stuck in the 40s Friday. Dry and cool weather follows for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, scattered showers. High near 60°. Winds S/N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a light shower possible. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy, a few light showers. Low: 38° High: 44° 30%

SAT: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 34° High: 48° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 28° High: 53° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 57° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 56° 40%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 47° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

