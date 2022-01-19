A private school in Early County takes community based approach to COVID challenges

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WTVY) - With climbing omicron cases, a private school in southwest Georgia is turning to their community for help with staffing and resource issues.

Southwest Georgia Academy says being a private school has created more flexibility in funding, especially for staffing. Recently, the school has opened up to using parents as substitutes.

About 400 students are enrolled at the school. Right now, many of them and teachers are in quarantine.

Jay Winkler, the assistant headmaster at SGA, says their ability to lean on the community for support sets their school apart.

“The number of substitutes is a dwindling number, so we are having to divvy it up,” says Jay Winkler, assistant headmaster, Southwest Georgia Academy. “It’s kind of ‘we’re all in this together’ type thing. We’re trying to get these students educated as best as we can.”

The school hopes to quickly fill their open substitute teaching positions soon. For now, Winkler says they’re grateful for the help they have.

