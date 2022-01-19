PCPD return original badges found in Hurricane Michael cleanup

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For Panama City Police retired officer Jim Stafford, one picture is worth almost two decades of memories.

The Panama City Police Department has been working to renovate its building three years after Hurricane Michael damaged it, but a recent discovery during the renovation is bringing back memories of a lifetime of service for some officers.

“It’s a very special thing to have this back because it’s part of my life,” said Stafford.

Tuesday was a special day for Stafford. He was reunited with his Panama City Police badge that he thought he’d never see again.

“Looking at them and having worked here for the past 23 years, I recognized their value to officers and that they are a symbol of the office and most of them were given to officers when they first started here,” Panama City Police Deputy Chief Paul Powell said.

For Stafford, this badge was given to him when he started at the department.

“It was given to me in 1996 by Chief Slusser,” said Stafford.

From 1996, Stafford said this badge was with him all 17 years he served in the department.

“Different victims, different crimes, and different things that we did that were great, but knowing that this badge is what I was wearing at the time, like I said it brings all of that back,” said Stafford.

Powell said the memories these badges hold shows the value of every retiree from the department.

“And so you couldn’t throw these things away because they’re a symbol of the work that those people have done for the citizens of this county and this city. They deserve to have them back,” said Powell.

A symbol that can even be seen down to the tiniest details.

“I even remember how the little dent got into it and my name is inscribed on the back of it,” said Stafford.

Details, emotions, and memories that are back with Stafford and the others forever.

“It was real special to be a police officer with the city,” said Stafford.

Powell said they’ve returned about 10 badges, but still have a few owners left to find.

