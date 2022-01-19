Non-profit rehabilitating horses in need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Since 2013 the Wiregrass Horse Rescue is giving abused and neglected horses a safe place to land.

Currently the non-profit is housing nine horses.

Lori Woodham, Founder of Wiregrass Horse rescue says, “We have a couple of babies, we have a couple that we call our sanctuary horses that are older that will just live their remaining days with us, and we do have a few that are up for adoption.”

Working to regain the physical and emotional health of all the horses they rescue.

“We’ve had some come in that really just were not in good shape, where they could not get their vaccines that day, or they could not get their hoof care that day simply because they were too weak,” explains Woodham. “So, we try to target exactly what that particular horse needs and work on treatment plan from there.”

After treatment and training is completed, safe homes are what’s in store for many of these horses.

“We have an adoption process; we do require a contract,” continues Woodham. “So, once a horse goes out, they always have a safety land with us, if they need to come back. So, we set up a meet and greet with a potential foster after they fill out an application.”

It’s the numerous success stories, that make the hard work so worth it.

“We rescued Rose last January and she came to us, and she was in very bad shape, and we did a whole treatment plan with her and one of our volunteers that comes out just really fell in love with her, and so over Christmas break she officially adopted Rose, so she’ll be leaving hopefully next week,” expresses Woodham.

Seeing these horses thrive in a safe environment.

Woodham finishes, “One horse here that came from a case in Troy, she did not want anyone to touch her, and now she’s the first one to greet you at the fence, she wants your attention if you’re walking in the pasture, she’s right beside you.”

The non-profit received materials to build a 60 by 120 covered arena through an anonymous donor today.

Woodham says it’ll be very beneficial, especially in the summer.

Wiregrass Horse Rescue is always looking for sponsors, donations, and volunteers.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.