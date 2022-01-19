Advertisement

Medical Association Recommends Alabamians Order Free At-Home COVID Tests

While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local doctors said there’s a chance the virus can still spread if people don’t follow the proper precautions when testing
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY – Doctors with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are encouraging Alabamians to order free at-home COVID-19 tests that can provide results in less than 30 minutes and are available to households starting this week.

Orders for the tests can be placed by visiting the website www.COVIDtests.gov. The only information needed to place an order is the recipient’s name and address, but users can add their email address to get updates on the delivery of their order.

Each household is limited to one order, which includes four rapid test kits.

“Getting more people vaccinated and boosted against COVID remains the number one priority in the fight against this deadly virus. The delivery of at-home tests will help us respond to the pandemic and help people determine if they are infected, regardless of whether they have symptoms,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, President of the Medical Association. “Order your tests now so you will have them when you need them because, unfortunately, COVID is not going away anytime soon.”

According to the website, test orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. The website also includes information on resources for those who need more immediate access to a COVID-19 test.

The tests being delivered to homes are rapid antigen tests authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To find locations that have COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.vaccines.gov.

