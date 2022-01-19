Advertisement

Laptops, vehicles among items for bid in Alabama surplus auction

File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s next state surplus auction starts Thursday with a number of laptops, office furniture, vehicles and other items up for bid.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items will be listed here on Thursday: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.

