Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Katelyn Vinson crowned Miss Alabama 2022 on January 15, 2022.
Dothan woman crowned Miss Alabama USA
Dothan Drive-thru COVID testing clinic Wednesday
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Dozens of employers at Geneva Job Fair Tuesday

Latest News

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Dothan prepares to write $2.5 million Farm Center check
Major airlines are warning 5G cell service may trigger a "devastating impact" to air travel.
5G fears: Airlines warn of "devastating impact"
Houston County Farm Center photo
WTVY: Farm Center Proposal
Water World file photo
Water World has banner year with nearly 80,000 visitors