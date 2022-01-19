Advertisement

How to check in on your child’s mental health

By Molly Godley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As some schools go virtual, mental health is an important aspect when students get out of their normal routine.

Suzanna Warbington, a child adolescent group therapist, said it’s important to be a support system for your child and try to keep them on their normal school schedule as much as possible, meaning going to bed at the same time and taking breaks outdoors.

When children go virtual not only do they lose in-person instruction, but also the friends and fellowship they had before.

Warbington said seclusion can often lead to anxiety and depression in children. She said it’s important to have conversations with your child to check-in.

“Showing support, taking a walk around the block, just asking simple questions. What’s hard about social distance learning? What’s great about it and how can I support you in that,” said Warbington.

If conversations don’t work, some signs you can look for are changes in behavior, irritability, trouble sleeping or removing themselves from typical activities and staying in their room.

If you notice any of those signs, Warbington said first seek help from your child’s pediatrician.

