Governor Ivey releases 2022 projects funded by state gas tax

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced the projects that will be financed by the Alabama Transportation Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) in 2022 on Wednesday.

More than $40 million will be used this year to fund road and bridge projects across the state. 32 projects were chosen for funding by ATRIP-II and two of those projects are occurring in the Wiregrass.

“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “During my state of the state address, I shared that on top of local improvements, the state has administered projects in almost all 67 counties, and I am thrilled to be announcing additional awards today. I look forward to continue putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”

Ozark

The city of Ozark is receiving $1,154,617 to improve access along US-231 from Parker Hills Drive to Claybank Avenue, including a new service road. Ozark is putting up $283,654.25 in matching funds.

Geneva County

Geneva County will receive $350,000 to add left-turn lanes on Hwy 52 and improve the intersection at County Road 69. Geneva County did not commit to putting up any matching funds.

