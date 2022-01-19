Early County Schools waive out of county tuition for next year

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Parents interested in sending their students to a public school in Early County can do so for free next year.

The Early County school board voted to continue waiving the previous $500 out-of-county tuition.

The superintendent of Early County Schools says the decision is partially due to the declining population within the county and its schools.

“Our school system is declining slightly each year,” says Dr. Jennifer Brown, Superintendent, Early County Schools. “We thought as a result of some problems people may have had from COVID, as well as we do have some space in our building for additional out of county students that may want to come, we would waive that out of county tuition.”

Dr. Brown says she hopes workers in the schools and city who may not live in the area will take this opportunity to have their child close by.

