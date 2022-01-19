Advertisement

Early County High School students will receive free school supplies

Early County Schools rolling back quarantine guidelines
Early County Schools rolling back quarantine guidelines
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County High School students are receiving a gift from the school with the help of the CARES Act grant. The grant was $144,000, and the school decided to give backpacks full of school supplies to all students.

Backpacks will have notebook paper, a binder, highlighters, pens, pencils, and a set of headphones.The school conducted a similar giveaway at the start of the fall semester.

“It means a lot to me because we have so many less fortunate students here at Early County High School,” says Jay Kimble, student. “The fact that someone cares enough to do something like this is something good.”

The school plans to extend the project over three years.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
UPDATE: Missing and Endangered Alert ends for Geneva County man
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Since 2013 the Wiregrass Horse Rescue is giving abused and neglected horses a safe place to land.
Non-profit rehabilitating horses in need
News 4 White House correspondent Jon Decker played a role in getting the White House to act.
Biden administration to provide 400 million N95 masks
Governor Kay Ivey announced the projects that will be financed by the Alabama Transportation...
Gov. announces ATRIP-II projects for 2022
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 19, 2022
Jessica Harper is accused of stealing over $9,000 from the Slocomb Dixie Youth Baseball League.
Slocomb woman arrested for stealing from youth baseball league