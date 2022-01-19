Early County High School students will receive free school supplies

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County High School students are receiving a gift from the school with the help of the CARES Act grant. The grant was $144,000, and the school decided to give backpacks full of school supplies to all students.

Backpacks will have notebook paper, a binder, highlighters, pens, pencils, and a set of headphones.The school conducted a similar giveaway at the start of the fall semester.

“It means a lot to me because we have so many less fortunate students here at Early County High School,” says Jay Kimble, student. “The fact that someone cares enough to do something like this is something good.”

The school plans to extend the project over three years.

