Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election

By Stephen Crews and Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson will not seek re-election. He shared the news with News4 a short time ago. Olson says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Olson was first elected to the post in 2006, after 24-year incumbent Bryant Mixon opted not to seek another term in office.

Chief Deputy Mason Bynum is expected to announce his candidacy for the office in the coming days.

