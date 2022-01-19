Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson will not seek re-election. He shared the news with News4 a short time ago. Olson says he wants to spend more time with his family.

Olson was first elected to the post in 2006, after 24-year incumbent Bryant Mixon opted not to seek another term in office.

Chief Deputy Mason Bynum is expected to announce his candidacy for the office in the coming days.

