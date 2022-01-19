Advertisement

COVID is here to stay, what we can expect long term

By Jennifer Horton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID is now part of our everyday lives, and it’s here to stay. Going forward, doctors anticipate it will be more manageable than what we’ve experienced during the last two years.

UAB Epidemiologist Suzanne Judd says eventually COVID will transition from pandemic to endemic.

“Endemic viruses are just viruses that are regularly circulating, they pop up and become epidemic when these have a surge every now and then,” Judd explained. “But when they’re endemic, it means that we have to live with them regularly.”

According to public health, that means understanding how to change behavior when the virus mutates and surges.

“When we’re in a surge it’s important that we mask, it’s important that schools and businesses have guidelines for when they’re going to say it’s time to mask and when we can ease up,” added Judd. “Having those guidelines ahead of time will help them to be prepared when the surges come, and they will come regularly.”

Guidelines and current vaccinations could translate to shorter, less disruptive surges.

“The best way to ensure that those surges are not so bad is vaccination,” Judd stated. “Vaccine and a booster, that’s going to help keep you out of the hospital, it may not keep you from getting symptoms of COVID, but it will help keep you out of the hospital and prevent death.”

In the short term, community transmission remains high. This surge is expected to peak in two to three weeks, then cases will drop significantly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp

Latest News

The Wiregrass United Way is in the last big push to reach its yearly goal.
January 19 is United Way Wednesday in the Wiregrass.
Medical Association Recommends Alabamians Order Free At-Home COVID Tests
Medical Association Recommends Alabamians Order Free At-Home COVID Tests
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election
Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson won’t seek re-election
Dothan PD better equipped to assist sensory disabled
Dothan PD better equipped to assist sensory disabled
COVID delays Dothan roadway lighting project
COVID delays Dothan roadway lighting project