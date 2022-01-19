Closure of 100 Block of N. Foster - Ice Rink Equipment Removal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 100 Block of N. Foster Street will be closed from 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23 through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24 to allow the removal of ice rink equipment. During this time, NO PARKING will be permitted in the 100 Block of N. Foster Street.

The street will need to be cleared of ALL vehicles during this time. Vehicles may be towed if left on N. Foster Street during these hours. Some sidewalks will also need to be closed to pedestrian traffic. For safety reasons, please DO NOT MOVE INSTALLED BARRICADES. There will be intermittent traffic stops on Main Street to allow construction equipment access onto N. Foster Street.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Original Story

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.