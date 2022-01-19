Advertisement

$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says

A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a Michigan woman in jail.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A large amount of suspected fentanyl, hidden in a concealed area under the car, was confiscated during a recent traffic stop the Ohio State Highway Patrol, WOIO reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers made the stop of a 2021 Ford Edge with Tennessee registration on Jan. 12 in Scioto County because of a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.

“Criminal indicators” prompted troopers to perform a search of the vehicle, according to the patrol.

During the search, troopers found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box concealed underneath the vehicle.

The drugs are estimated to be worth about $60,000.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Candace Guice, was booked at the Scioto County Jail on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs.

Guice, of Ecorse, Mich., faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVY News 4 Evening News Team
WTVY News 4 announces new anchor lineups
Enterprise High School Head Football Coach Ben Blackmon
EHS has new head football coach
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for Mr. Charles Floyd Woods.
Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Geneva County man
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp

Latest News

Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic
While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local...
Medical Association Recommends Alabamians Order Free At-Home COVID Tests
Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch agriculture program
Southwest Georgia Academy plans to launch agriculture program
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ baby born at just 22 weeks goes home after 4 months in NICU
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse